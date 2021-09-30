Melinda Kaye Self Bell was born June 13, 1954 in Pontotoc, MS. She left this earth on September 29, 2021 in Aberdeen, MS. She was 67 years old. She moved to Chicago, IL in 1956 where she grew up and graduated from Carl Shurz High School in 1972. She earned her BA from Blue Mountain College May 2, 1976. On that very same day, she married her college love, Michael Edward Bell. They moved to Fort Worth, TX to attend seminary and their life of ministry has taken them to many cities and countries. Her true joy was serving her husband and family. She was an avid and talented painter and crafter. She was always creating. She was also an award-winning cook and her table was always full. Her life of hospitality welcomed any and all. From exchange students to missionaries to random travelers, her door was always open. But most importantly, she loved and followed Christ. All the things she did were a reflection of the gospel. She took great joy in being a pastor's wife where she and Mike served churches together. Taped to her refrigerator door for many years were these words: "When she speaks, her words are wise, and kindness is the rule for everything she says. Proverbs 31:26. Remember to speak kind words. Words once spoken can't be taken back." This was her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Angeline McDonald Self (Pontotoc), brother, Tommy Self (Pontotoc), and brother, Robert Self (Algoma). She is survived by her father, Laron Self (Pontotoc), siblings- Diane (Pontotoc), Josie (Hillside, IL), Laron, Jr., (Lombard, IL), Tessa (Pontotoc), Loretta (Bradenton, FL), and Gary (Buffalo Grove, IL). She is also survived by husband, Mike (Aberdeen), children - Brian Bell (Allissa), Oroville, CA, Traci Clardy (James), Aberdeen, Allison Pettiette (Michael), Mineola, TX, and Angela Coronado (Daniel), Bogota, Colombia, and 14 grandchildren: Eli James Clardy (16), Enoch Jalon Clardy (15), Katherine Nicole Pettiette (14), Sarah Elisabeth Clardy (13), Anna Bell Clardy (12), Charles William Pettiette (11), Wyatt Levi Pettiette (10), Gabriella Hope Clardy (9), Ethan Edward Bell (9), Alex Antonio Coronado (9), Nathan Jeffrey Bell (8), Ian Michael Coronado (6), Samuel Michael Pettiette (6), and Ava Kaye Coronado (5). A Celebration of Melinda's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Amory with Bro. James Clardy and Bro. Allen Simpson officiating. Donations may be given to the International Missions Board 3806 Monument Ave Richmond, VA 23230. Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
