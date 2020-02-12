CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Mr. Danny Joe Bell, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospicce House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home.

