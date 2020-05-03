New Albany- Peggy Joyce Crumpton Bell, 82, died May 2, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice house. She was born March 7, 1938, in Union County to Kelon and Ruth Crumpton. She was retired employee of Mohasco in the woodworking department. She was a member of Keownville Baptist Church. Services will be at the Locust Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Faron Ash and Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in the Keownville Cemetery. United Funeral Service of New Albany is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Rakestraw (Johnny) of Wallerville; her son, Richard Chism (Deborah) of Keownville; Two sisters, Jessie Faye Akins (Troy) of Wells Chapel, and Shelby Easley of Keownville; One brother Leonard Crumpton (Bernice) of Ripley; Eight Grandchildren, Eighteen Great Grandchildren, and Three Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelon and Ruth Crumpton; her husband, Voice Brown Bell Jr.; Two sons, Randy Chism, Ronald Chism; One daughter-in-law, Pat Chism; One brother Curtis Ray Crumpton. Pallbearers will be John Ed Rakestraw, Justin Rakestraw, Chad Chism, Ty Hall, Gage Chism, Dillon Rakestraw, Brian Cooksey, and Chris Hall. Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm Monday, May 4th at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Funeral will be Tuesday, May 5, at 11:00am at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Memorials can be made at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
