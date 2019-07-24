WOODLAND, MS -- Rinda Mae Bell, 92, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant, MO. Services will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Callahan M.B. Church, Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at Callahan M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Callahan M.B. Church Cemetery.

