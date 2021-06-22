Ruby Horton Bounds Bell passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born on Feb. 13th 1931 to Thomas Calvin Horton and Ethel Stafford Horton. She was a member of Cedarview Baptist Church in Memphis, Tn. She loved fishing, working on her many gardens, playing bingo and reading her Bible. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. David Hackney officiating. Graveside services will follow at Forrest Hill South Cemetery on Holmes Road in Memphis, TN at 2:30 p. m. She is survived by her children, Peggy Johnson of Walls , Ann Wallace of FL, Barbara Bounds of the home, Edward Bounds of Walls and Darrell Bounds of Southaven; step-children, Christina, Mary and Jamie; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ronnie, Danny, Andrea, Mark, Michael and Joseph; two step-grandchildren, Nick and Monica; (15) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren and her third is expected soon; brothers, John Horton, Harold Horton, Danny Horton and Franklin Horton; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband of 30 years, Jeff Bounds; 2nd husband, James Bell of 25 years and grandson, Wayne Johnson; five brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
