On the late evening of August 16, 2021, at North MS Medical Center, Mrs. Shelby Jean Roberson Bell departed her life on earth for an eternal life in Heaven. She was born January 18, 1943 to the late John Mitchell Roberson and Christanna Ball Roberson in Pontotoc County, MS. She professed hope in Christ at Cherry Creek MB Church of Ecru, MS at an early age. She later became a member of Naylor Chapel C. M. E. Church. Shelby Jean met the love of her life Henry Rex Bell. They joined in holy matrimony on September 5, 1971. They had two sons Ken and Kelvin Bell. Shelby Jean was known for having a deep affection for her family, talking on the phone, and always a smile on her face. It brought her great joy listening to her brother JB's gospel group sing. Shelby Jean was known for her loving personality. She never met a stranger and could hold a conversation with anyone she met. Shelby Jean had a strong work ethic. She worked to contribute to making a living for her family. Shelby worked at Keystone Manufacturing and Pontotoc Nursing Home for many years until her health failed. Shelby leaves to cherish her memory Kelvin Bell, two grandchildren Antrell and Kellyann, one sister: Earentine Vaughn, three brothers: Elon Roberson, Herman (Earline) Roberson, JB (Gracie) Roberson, three sister -in- laws: Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, and Martha Roberson all of Pontotoc, MS, one special niece who grew up next door: Angela Ray, and Alvis Vaughn a special nephew who was there to take her to wherever she needed to go, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and two special friends Irene Lindsey and Emma Lou Keys. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Rex Bell, one son Ken Bell, her parents: John Mitchell and Christanna Ball Roberson, father-in-law and mother -in-law: Willie and Delilah Bell, three brothers: Haywood Roberson, John (Bronk) Roberson, and MC Roberson, one sister Christine Green. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Graveside service will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.