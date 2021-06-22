Wanda Sue Bell lived life with spontaneity, joy, fulfillment and purpose for 79 years before departing her earthly pilgrimage for her eternal home from North Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Sue was born in Harriman, Tennessee on August 23, 1941, the 11th and last child born to the union of John Harmon and Lillie Jenkins Harmon. Sue graduated from Harriman High School and lived many years of her life in Tennessee. She married Ret. Colonel William Forrest "Bill" Bell, U. S. Air Force, on March 2, 1996 in Nashville. They moved to Tupelo to be near her daughter and family in 2007. The Colonel flew away on Sept. 21, 2012 and Sue remained at home in North Ridge Subdivision where she enjoyed her neighbors and spent many happy moments with children and families there. Sue adored the Colonel, he took good care of her and they traveled the USA. She enjoyed being outdoors, working crossword puzzles, "toddy" time usually with a cigarette and sharing her dry jovial and quick wit with family and friends. She loved her children and her granddaughters passionately and they express gratitude for her love and devotion over the years. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her grandson-in-law, Rev. Thomas Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Thursday only at Holland, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Thursday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Sue is survived by her daughter, Melissa Kay Holder of Saltillo; her son, Richard Arlen "Rick" Holder, II of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren, Shelby Bickes Toole (Thomas) of New Albany and Kellie Melyn Bickes of Saltillo; a sister in law, Martha Harmon of Lebanon, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and the Colonel. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to American Heart Association, Miss. Affiliate, P. O. Box 16808, Jackson, MS 39236.
