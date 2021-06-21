Sue Bell, 79, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on 12 PM until service time Thursday only at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.