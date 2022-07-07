Thomas L. Bell, age 48, was born March 21, 1974, to Glenda Ann Bell-Godwin and Billy Joe Edgeston. He confessed his life to Christ at an early age. He was a member of Moses Chapel UMC in Ripley, MS and later moved his membership to First Evangelical Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter: Rosalind Wilson of Memphis, TN. His estranged wife, Martha Adams of Ripley, MS, mother; Glenda Ann Bell-Godwin of Trenton, NJ, his father; Billy Joe Edgeston of Ripley, MS. Seven sisters; Felicia Bell of Trenton, NJ; Shenita Bell of Trenton, NJ; Chanell (Kyle) Freeman and Brittany Edgeston all of Milwaukee, WI; Lanedra (Stacy) Brooks of Ripley, MS; Cathea (Alvenis) Treminio of Atlanta, GA and Jasalee Diaz of Trenton, NJ, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022, 2p-6p at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, 11a at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
