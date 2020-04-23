HOUSTON -- Ira Lee Below, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home in Houston. Services will be on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 1 PM at Norton Springs CME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Viewing on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 12-1 PM at Norton Springs CME Church Cemetery.

