David Wayne Benefield, 79, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home in Ripley. He was born on May 17, 1941, to Fred and Geneva Miller Benefield in Ripley, Mississippi. He was a retired upholstery worker and Fred's Associate. He was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church where he served as a Minister and Sunday School Superintendent. Services will be Monday March 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the New Life Pentecostal Church with Rev. Bobby Goode, Rev. Lee Marshall and Bro. Brian Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, at New Life Pentecostal Church from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue Monday Morning at 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Wayne is survived by his wife of sixty years , Earlene Newby Benefield of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Mavis Mayfield (Jerry) of Corinth, MS, Sherry Washlngton (Dean) of Pittsboro, MS, Karen Hurt (Darrell) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Hermie Koon of Ripley, MS; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Bobby Benefield. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Mayfield, Dr. Eric Mayfield, Ashton Bryant, Zack Wood, Brian Brown, Robert Koon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bufford Hopper, Howard Knight, David Hancock, Rev. Herman Hancock, Rev. Bubba Hancock, Rev. Keith Glissen, Rev. Taylor Garner. Expressions of sympathy, for the Benefield family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

