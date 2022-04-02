Shirley Tackett Benefield, a resident of Okolona at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born on August 26, 1926 to Columbus and Arra Morris. She worked at the ammunition plant in Prarie, MS; Delta Trousers; Stratford and Comfort Furniture and loved going to church at Carnation Baptist Church in Okolona. She also loved cooking, going to gospel singings, making fried pies and selling them, walking with Jeanette Franklin, tending to her flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents; Shirley was preceded in death by Billy Harris (1951); Bro. Herbert Tackett (1997); son, Chuck Tackett, 2 granddaughters, Maggie Tackett and Angel Tackett; five brothers; and one sister. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Benefield; two daughters, Betty Owen (Danny) and Jean Farley, three sons, Billy "Pete" Harris (Donna), Jimmy Tackett (Susan), Larry Tackett (Margaret); and two brothers, Troy Morris and Jake Morris. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 4, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors- Okolona Chapel with Bro. Danny Owen and Bro. Jimmy Tackett officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 PM today and 12-2 PM Monday, all at the funeral home. Holland Funeral Directors of Okolona are honored to be serving their friends. Online guestbook www.hollandfuneraldirectors.net.
