Sharon Ann Edwards Benitez, 65, resident of Blue Springs, passed away February 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Born in Fort Polk, LA, Sharon is the daughter of Stella Purvis Byrd and the late Lt . Col. William M. Edwards, Jr. She was a member of Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington D.C. Sharon graduated from Millsaps College and received a Fellowship to Rutgers University in Maryland. She was later employed by a Congressman, a Lobbyist and worked for Aerospace. A Christian, Sharon loved art and the outdoors. In addition to her mother, memories will be shared by her loving family, her husband, Gabriel Benitez, a brother, Mark Edwards (Sonya) of Pascagoula. A Service of Remembrance will be at 1 PM Saturday, March 13 at Center Baptist Church near Blue Springs. The family request that memorials be directed to Center Baptist Church, 1701 cr 121 or the American Cancer Society. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Sharon's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.