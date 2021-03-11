Sharon Ann Edwards Benitez

Sharon Ann Edwards Benitez, 65, resident of Blue Springs, passed away February 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Born in Fort Polk, LA, Sharon is the daughter of Stella Purvis Byrd and the late Lt . Col. William M. Edwards, Jr. She was a member of Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington D.C. Sharon graduated from Millsaps College and received a Fellowship to Rutgers University in Maryland. She was later employed by a Congressman, a Lobbyist and worked for Aerospace. A Christian, Sharon loved art and the outdoors. In addition to her mother, memories will be shared by her loving family, her husband, Gabriel Benitez, a brother, Mark Edwards (Sonya) of Pascagoula. A Service of Remembrance will be at 1 PM Saturday, March 13 at Center Baptist Church near Blue Springs. The family request that memorials be directed to Center Baptist Church, 1701 cr 121 or the American Cancer Society. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Sharon's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.