Sharon Edwards Benitez, 65, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, March 13 at 1 PM at Center Baptist Church near Blue Springs. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremaion Care. Burial will follow at Center Baptist Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.