Randy Benjamin of Pontotoc passed away surrounded by his family and friends on February 12, 2020 at his home, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born in 1949 to Leighton and Wava Hunter Benjamin in Pontotoc County. He grew up in the Hurricane Community and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1967. He served four years in the United States Air Force. Returning home in 1972, he chose to make his home in the City of Pontotoc. He married Pat Graham in 1970 and they shared 49 years together and raised 2 children, Tonya Benjamin Shirley and Chip Benjamin. He worked at various manufacturing companies in the capacity of Maintenance Manager. His dream was to own his own business and in 2001, he saw his dream come true. He opened Connect Two, Inc. where he performed maintenance and electrical work, computer and telephone wiring. While working, he made many friends throughout Northeast MS. He attended First Baptist Church in Pontotoc until his health failed. Randy loved his family and was a friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed bass fishing and was a charter member of the Pontotoc Bass Club. He loved sports of all kinds and was an avid Ole Miss fan. You could find him with some of his family at most Ole Miss sporting events. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. The family has entrusted Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with the services. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Pat Benjamin; daughter, Tonya Shirley and son, Chip Benjamin (Nicole); Grandchildren, Lindsey Claire Shirley, Ryan Shirley, Harper Benjamin and Tripp Benjamin; sisters, Vickie Dyer (Mitchell) and Yvonne Smith (Steve), Mother-in-law, Mary Graham; sister-in-law, Kathy Montgomery (Bradley); brother-in-law, Neal Graham (Katherine) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father-in-law, Homer Graham, grandson, Charles Leighton Benjamin and special son-in-law, Dee Shirley. Pallbearers will be Hunt Kirk, Ronnie Bell, Harvey Cherry, George Higginbotham, Gary Jenkins and Justin Shirley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Robinson, Rodney Bevill, Terry Pence and grandsons, Ryan Shirley and Tripp Benjamin. The family wants to express our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Montgomery, Robin Harrelson and the North MS Hospice team for their wonderful care of our loved one. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM and on Friday from 1 to 2 PM. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Mission Fund at 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
