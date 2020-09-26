James Kenneth 'Abe' Benjamin, 82, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born December 23, 1937, in Union County to James Herman Benjamin and Essie Modie Richardson Benjamin. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 72 and had served in the U. S. Army National Guard Troop A 1/108th Armored Calvary with the rank of Staff Sargeant. He was a long time member of the New Albany Civitan Club and chairman of the Peanut Committee, a scholarship fund raiser. He was a retired shoe cobbler and owner of Benjamin's Footwear and Shoe Repair. He loved his church and church family and especially loved playing golf with his son Michael. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Calvary United Methodist Church with Bro. Creighton White and Bro. Dan Hathorne officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Bobbie Westmoreland Benjamin; 2 daughters: Melissa Jackson (Cliff) and Denise Meek (Eddie); 1 son: Michael Benjamin; 4 sisters: Jo Crawford, Nellie Witt, Dorothy Gaines, and Martha Edwards; and 7 grandchildren: Kent Collier, Sydney Collier, Bella Benjamin, Megan Benjamin, Chase Palmer, Anna Grace Jackson, and Molly Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother: Mary Hall Benjamin; an infant sister: Mildred Joyce Benjamin; an infant brother: Thomas Ray Benjamin; 1 step-sister: Joanne Hodges; and 1 step-brother: Harvet Bishop. Pallbearers will be Eddie Meek, Cliff Jackson, Kent Collier, Chase Palmer, Jerry Crawford, Terry Hill, and Brent Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will be American Legion Post 72. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, at United Funeral Service and from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Calvary United Methodist Church. In honor of Mr. Benjamin's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.