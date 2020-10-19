Sara "Memmie" Benjamin 89, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a seamstress, homemaker, former employee of Blue Bell Mfg. and had worked in the cafeteria at school. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be @ Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by a daughter, Mona Speck (Ronald) of Baldwyn; sons, Tim Benjamin (Mitzi) and David Benjamin (Janet) all of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Brandon Speck (Jessica) of Guntown, Alana Carpenter of Baldwyn, John Speck (Jessica)of Baldwyn, Jennifer Mims of Baldwyn, Josh Benjamin (Chastity) of Guntown, Tabitha Otto of Baldwyn and Jessica Austin (Ray) of Baldwyn; Great-grandchildren, Spencer Speck, Finley Speck, Eli Wallis, Madison Wallis, John Carpenter, Anna Mims, Jaxon Mims, Bryson Austin, Tyler Austin, Trace Benjamin, Kenzie Benjamin, Sophie Benjamin, Kimberly Otto, Dustin Otto and Braylan Morris; Great-great-grandchild, Lexi Hankins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bessie Murdock Morris; her husband, Howard Benjamin and three brothers. Pallbearers will be Brandon Speck, Eli Wallis, John Speck and Josh Benjamin. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 - service time at 11:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.