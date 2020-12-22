Bea Bennett, 77, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. at Glenfield Memorial Park. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.

