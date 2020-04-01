Billy Burns Bennett passed peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. He was 85 years of age. Billy was born on July 21, 1934 to Albert Holley Bennett and Mary Fay Burns Bennett of the Wheeler community. He graduated from Wheeler High School and received today's equivalent of an Associate's Degree in liberal arts from Northeast Mississippi Community College. Billy enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953 and trained as a medic. Upon completion of his training he was transferred to 3rd Battalion 3rd Marines with a rank of HM3 and traveled the world caring for our soldiers. He returned to the States in 1957 and was transferred from the Marines into the Naval Reserves where he served until honorably discharged in 1961. He had received specialty training in cardiac care and electrocardiography while in service and upon returning home, enrolled at Mississippi State University to further that training. However, his heart was soon stolen by Jean Cochran Bennett whom he married on June 26, 1958, and remained totally devoted to until her death last June, just prior to their 61st anniversary. With a wife to care for, Billy forewent his continuing education and entered the garment industry where he remained until his retirement. In 1969 an opportunity took him and the family to Rutledge, GA where they spent the next 10 years. There he and Jean immersed themselves into the community and made many life-long friendships. They traveled extensively with family and friends. He was transferred back to Mississippi in 1979 to manage Corinth Sportswear. The family moved back into their home in Booneville and he continued to work in Corinth until retirement. Billy was a waterfowl hunter and avid fisherman, especially crappie fishing. And he was good at it. There was a running joke among his fishing buddies: "Make sure you put Billy in the back of the boat if you plan on catching anything!" If he was in the front you didn't have a chance. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville, serving on several boards and committees. He was a member of the Tiger Den Coffee Club and the camaraderie of that group was special to him. He was passionate about education, especially Booneville education, and served on the board of the Booneville Separate School District both as a member and as chair for several years. He was most proud of the community effort led by his fellow board members that resulted in the building of a new high school and becoming a top performing school state-wide. Billy is survived by his son, Ronald (Brandi) Bennett of Boonville, IN; his daughter, Beverly (Trent) Hill of Booneville; his five grandchildren - Allison (Ethan) Blacksher of Cuba, MO, Christian Bennett of Evansville, IN, Reed Hill of Booneville, Jaden Bennett and Mia Bennett of Boonville, IN and his Georgia family: Emory, Marinell, Tammy & Dee Dee Thompson of Rutledge, GA and Bonnie, Nancy & Lynn Peters of Monroe, GA. Pallbearers will be his son, Ronald, grandsons Ethan Blacksher, Christian Bennett, Reed Hill and Jaden Bennett; and cousin Rhondie Burns. Due to the current restrictions revolving around the Coronavirus pandemic the family is urging everyone to maintain the social distancing guidelines in place. Billy understood the concerns and did not want anyone to risk their health on his behalf. Therefore, the family will be having a private graveside service in the coming days with internment at Meadow Creek Cemetery. Reverend Tim Sisk will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorials to First United Methodist Church of Booneville, Meadow Creek Cemetery, Inc. 61 CR 5331, Baldwyn, MS. 38824 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
