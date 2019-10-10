Bonnie Ruth Bennett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10th at the age of 90. Bonnie was born on December 25, 1928 in Weathersby, Simpson County, Mississippi, the oldest daughter of Etta Lee Gardner Walker and Reverend James Delton Walker. Bonnie graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi in August, 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Fred Harold Bennett on December 24, 1949 in Normangee, Texas. After many years of teaching at various elementary and high schools, Bonnie retired from teaching, primarily English and History, at Baldwyn High School in 1987. Always striving to improve her knowledge, Bonnie taught herself German through a correspondence course and studied Spanish so she could teach a year of each language and converse with family friends in Germany. Bonnie had a passion for reading, cooking, traveling and watching sports. She was also an avid bridge player and a talented pianist. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother Georgia Horton Franks. Her survivors include her husband Fred; son Michael Lee Bennett (and wife Janet Bennett); sister Betty Jo Alexander; three grandchildren, Stephanie Bennett Holder (and husband William Holder), Christina Nicole Bennett, and Ryan Michael Bennett; two great grandchildren, Reid Bennett Holder and Brynn Allie Holder; caregiver Ruby Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and many helpers at the Baldwyn Nursing Home for the care and attention given to Bonnie for the last two years of her life. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home, 309 North 2nd Street, Baldwyn, Mississippi, 38824. Funeral services and celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery in Corinth. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or to the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
