Nelda Bennett Boyd, 86, passed away Monday, March 08, 2021, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. Services will be on Wednesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. A full obituary will run in Wednesday's Journal. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.