Nelda Jean Bennett Boyd, 86, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born July 22, 1934, to Lelon and Alba Cantrell Pearce. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church. She worked many years at Itawamba Manufacturing where she met many lifelong friends, and later worked as a door greeter at Wal-Mart where she enjoyed meeting and greeting all the shoppers. She enjoyed cooking for her family and truly possessed a servant's heart. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. The family requests that attendees please wear masks. Survivors include her son, Trent Bennett (Renae) of Fulton; a step-son, Ricky Boyd (Judy) of Dorsey; three step-daughters, Stephanie Senter (Jerry) of Memphis, Shelia Atkins (Sammy) of Amory, and Leah Rose (Stan) of Columbus; her granddaughter, Wendi Stone (Justin) and great-grandchildren, Bennett, Austin, and Harlow; her grandson, Tab Bennett (Paige), and great-grandchildren, Lawson, Kaki, and Nola Jean; her step-grandchildren, Kyle Boyd, Courtney Stamps (Dr. Kevin), John Senter, Whitney McPherson (Dr. John Russell), Abby Atkins, Samantha Atkins, Morgan Rose, and Conner Rose; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Gerald T. Bennett; her husband, Stephen Boyd; and her parents, Lelon and Alba Pearce. Pallbearers will be Bobby Bennett, Ricky Boyd, Jerry Senter, Sammy Atkins, Stan Rose, Daniel Morgan, Jay Morgan, and Danny Wigginton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
