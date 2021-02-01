Cortez Vonsha Bennett, 30, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, GA. Services will be on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

