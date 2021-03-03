Fred Harold Bennett, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021 at the age of 95. Fred was born on August 29, 1925 in Corinth, Mississippi, the fourth child of Maude Reynolds Bennett and Henry Grady Bennett. After graduating from Kossuth High School, Fred joined the Navy in January 1944 and served in the South Pacific during World War II. He completed his service in May 1946 as a Yeoman, First Class, on the USS Ganymide. Fred then attended Mississippi State University where he graduated in August 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Business and Industry. He married Bonnie Ruth Bennett on December 24, 1949 in Normangee, Texas. Fred worked as a credit manager for GMAC in Tupelo, Mississippi and in Memphis, Tennessee from 1949 until 1963. He relocated the family to Baldwyn, Mississippi in 1963 when he purchased a Chevrolet dealership. Fred owned and operated Fred Bennett Chevrolet for 16 years. Fred was actively involved in the community. He was a trustee of the Mississippi School Boards Association for 5 years. He directed the Baldwyn Housing Authority from 1979 to 1982. Fred was a co-founder of the Baldwyn State Bank and served for many years on the Prentiss County Electric Power Board. Fred enjoyed listening to music, being outside on his beloved John Deere tractor, working on projects around the house, and visiting with his friends at their weekly morning "Rooster's" coffee club. He always looked forward to planting his annual summer garden and was well-known for the tomatoes and other produce he grew and gave away. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and five siblings (Mabel, Cecil, Raymond, Jimmie, and David). His survivors include son Michael Lee Bennett (and wife Janet Bennett); three grandchildren, Stephanie Bennett Holder (and husband William Holder), Christina Nicole Bennett, and Ryan Michael Bennett (and wife Katie Bennett); two great grandchildren, Reid Bennett Holder and Brynn Allie Holder; caregiver Ruby Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Jane Sams and the Visiting Angels of North Mississippi for the care and attention they provided to Fred over the past year of his life. Additionally, we are forever grateful to Susan and Dr. Tim Albers for being his "always available" best neighborhood friends. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, March 5, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home, 309 North 2nd Street, Baldwyn, Mississippi, 38824. A private family Funeral service will be held later with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or to the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
