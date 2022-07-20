Jimmy F. Bennett, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 18, 1952 to the late R.J. Bennett and the late Ella Jean Kerr Fortner. He worked at PCA for 17 years and then Itawamba County School System for 26 years of maintenance service. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He loved to go fishing, hunting, gardening, and tending to his chickens and turkeys. Services will be 1:00 pm on Thursday July 21, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Fowler, Bro. James Peoples, and Bro.Terry Paul Graham officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 till service time at 1:00 pm on Thursday July 21, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Hilda Jane Bennett of Fulton; son, Steven (Pam) Bennett of Fulton; granddaughters: Halie (Shawn) McAllister and Taylor Bennett, brother, Wayne (Sandy) Bennett, sister-in-law, Joyce Bennett, a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom Bennett Pallbearers will be Harold Wilson, Ken Lentz, Tommy Poole, Stevie Jones, Michael Lentz Honorary pallbearers are Dan Farrar, Pete McMurry, Larry Underwood Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
