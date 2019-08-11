Kathleen Kitchens Bennett, 82, passed away at her home on Aug. 10th, 2019. She was the daughter, of the late Harley "Hop" and Delma Kitchens and was born July 27, 1937. She was a member of Kirkville Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, watching games shows and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Douglas Kitchens, Bro. Barry Kitchens and Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her children Sharon (Doyle) Hinds of Baldwyn, Kenney (Debbie) Bennett of Baldwyn, Judy Justice of Marietta, Melissa (Mike) Reynolds of Marietta, Cheyenne Bennett of Marietta and Clay James of Marietta; Grandchildren, Ashley Hinds, Jessica Pomeroy, Ben Bennett, Crystal Miles, Cody Justice, Kayla Cullins, Dakota, Colton and Harley Langley, Abby, Andrew and Brandon Reynolds; (11) great-grandchildren; sister, Betty "Joyce" Hood; brother, Terry Kitchens and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Bennett; daughter, Tammy Bennett; son-in-laws, Chris Justice and Joey Langley; sister, Peggy Sturdivant; brother-in-law, Cecil Sturdivant and sister-in-law, Cheryl Kitchens. Pallbearers will be Tim Hood, Matthew Hood, Jeff Boren, Dakota Langley, Dylan Bennett and Clay James. Honorary pallbearers will be all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
