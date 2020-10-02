Linda C. Bennett, 78, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 19, 1942 to the late E.L. Clayton and the late Glynn Wheeler Clayton in Fulton. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Linda enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, caring for her pets and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Amos and Ronney Pope officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Linda is survived by her son; Ricky Bennett of Fulton, 2 daughters; Sandy (Ronney) Pope of Montpelier, VA, and Karla Bennett (Roger) Deaton of Dorsey, grandchildren; Nathan (Shea) Clayton, Addison Nash Bennett, Andrew Shumpert, Austin Pope, Maddie Robinson, and Gavin Robinson, and great grandson, Clay Bennett. She was preceded in death by her parents, E.L. and Glynn Clayton. The family would like to acknowledge and thank these special ladies that cared for Linda during her illness, Bib Gaddy, Rita Curbow, and Cherie Johnson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
