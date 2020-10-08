Martha Bennett, 64, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born March 26, 1956, in Arkansas, to Lester and Iva Mae Hexton Lowder. She was a resident of the Bodock Grove in Pontotoc for many years. She had worked at the Adult Training Center in Tupelo. She was truly an Angel who was called way back to her eternal home. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her loving family at Bodoc Grove in Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Bennett; one sister, Susan Gale; and her parents. Visitation will be from Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
