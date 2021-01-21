Mary Evelyn White Bennett, 65, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home. Mary was born November 28, 1955 in Saxton, Missouri to E. Y. White and Velma Iris White. At a young age, her family relocated to Itawamba County where she spent most of her childhood and youth. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Itawamba Junior College studying Child Development. When her three boys were young she went back to IJC to earn her degree in Economics. In 2004, she began a 14 year career as a Mail Carrier with the US Postal Services. A sense of humor that was not rivaled, Mary's personality was infectious. She was often found outside doing yard work or spending time at the river. For years she would play volleyball with her large family and made it a weekly Sunday tradition. In her later year, she picked up crocheting everything from doilies to scarves. Survivors include her three sons, Anthony Bennett of Fulton, Joey Bennett of Dorsey, and Heath Allen Bennett of Tupelo; nine grandchildren, Breez Bennett Fikes (Ryan), Mitchell Bennett, Ryan Bennett, Landon Bennett, Ciara Bennett, Izabell Bennett, Piper Bennett, Conner Bennett and Stone Bennett; daughters-in-law, Vicky Bennett and Carrie Bennett; brothers, Albert White, Roy White, Eddie White; and sisters, Carolyn Frederick and Betty Ayala and her best friend, Jody Lewis. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy, Rayburn, and Bob White. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

