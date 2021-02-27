Paulette Parker Bennett, 72, departed her earthly home and met her Savior face to face on February 25, 2021. She was born on Mar 6, 1949 in Red Bay, Alabama to the late Ezell Parker and Ima Faye Brock Parker. As one of eleven children, Paulette knew and appreciated the love of a large family. On July 30, 1966, she married the love of her life, Bonnie McCoy Bennett. Together they were blessed by God with two children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Paulette was a supportive wife, nurturing mother, and helped her family by being a home maker as well as a seamstress. She was employed at Amory Garment and Peopleloungers in Nettleton for many years. Paulette had received her GED and eventually went back to school at ICC where she got her Associates Degree in Business. Eventually she retired to spend precious time with her husband and her family. Paulette loved the Lord and her church family members at Bethel Apostolic Church in Amory. She was a Sunday school teacher and loved to share and help spread the gospel. She was a very compassionate Christian who stood strong in her faith. Her worship was genuine and she loved listening to Southern Gospel Music. Her family and friends have no doubt that she is in Heaven, healed, and surrounded by the love of the Lord. She often times could be a little sassy and persistent as life experiences had given her much wisdom through the years. She loved her family and grandchildren deeply and she always had a way to forming new strong bonds with others. Paulette was part of a group called "Mississippi Cruising Ladies" which consisted of Melissa Dodd, Patricia Stanford, Joan Bennett, Shirley Easter, Debbie Wise, and Faye Collier. These women had many adventures in travel together, including cruises, while living life to the fullest and soaking up the change of scenery God had provide to them. In her free time, she enjoyed the traveling she did, shopping, but most of all she loved to be surrounded by her family. Although her presence will be missed, her family and friends are thankful for the gift of Paulette. She leaves a great legacy of love and memories for all to cherish for generations to come. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Melody Bennett Sawyer (Keith), Amory; son, Timothy Bennett (Crissy), Amory; grandchildren, Kayla Roberts (Trey), Mason Payne, Andrew Sawyer (Kelcie), Bethany Keel (Aaron), Taylor Bennett; great-grandchildren, Kaden Roberts, Jude Roberts, Jentzen Roberts, Max Sawyer, Nora Sawyer, and Violet Keel; sisters, Betty Parker, Iowa, Alice Allen, Iowa, Jean Taylor, Cason Community, Nell Whitten (Kem), Tupelo, Bonnie Capps (Jeff), Hatley; brothers, Wayne Parker (Judy), Tupelo, Adrian Parker, Tupelo, and Dale Parker, Amory; host of nieces of nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bonnie Bennett; brothers, Bill Parker and Zelon Parker. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at Bethel Apostolic Church, Amory, MS with Bro. Stanley Blaylock and Bro. Coy Hill officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS with Pallbearers being Aaron Keel, Andrew Sawyer, Mason Payne, Taylor Bennett, Trey Roberts, and Kyle Herndon. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Bethel Church on Monday from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
