Scottie Bennett, 18, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He worked at Mueller Industries and enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and playing Fortnite. Scottie enjoyed life and being with his family and friends. Services will be at 5:00 pm on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday September 20 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his Father, Matt Bennett of Fulton, Mother, Heather Bennett, of Dorsey, siblings, Braxton Carroll, Braiden Bennett, Emilee Bennett, and Mason Bennett, all of Fulton, Haley Parker, and Addi Parker, both of Vardamen. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Susan Chilcoat. Pallbearers will be Matt Bennett, Braiden Bennett, Levi Rogers, Jeffrey Johnson, and Mohamed Fadel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
