PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA FORMERLY OF TUPELO -- Lydia Jean Bennett Shepard, 96, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her residence in Portsmouth. Services will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Cedar Grove United Pentecostal Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

