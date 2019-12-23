Steven Glenn Bennett, 42, of Calhoun City passed from this life on December 20, 2019 in Jackson after an extended illness. Steven was born in Oxford on September 27, 1977 to Jerry Lynn Bennett and Rebecca Walker Grier. Steven spent many seasons of his life behind the wheel of a big rig as truck driver. When Steven wasn't transporting goods across the nation; he could be found cruising a field preparing a field it planting. Steven was an avid outdoorsman, which could be evidenced by his love for horseback riding, hunting, and fishing. As member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Steven learned about the gift of eternal life, and accepted this gift from his heavenly father. Steven leaves behind his mother, Rebecca Walker Grier; paternal grandparents, Clinton and Ruby Bennett; one brother, Terry Lynn (Kayla) Bennett; one nephew, Kyle Bennett; one niece, Kristen Bennett. Steven was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aubrey and Marie Walker. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. A funeral service remembering Steven's life will take place Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Home with Rev. Allen Dearing, Dr. Will Dowling, and Chaplin Hayes officiating. Jacob Bingham, John Jasper Bingham, Glenn Callahan, Jess Moore, Jake Shute, and Ryan Shutewill carry Steven to his final resting place in Bethel Cemetery. Members of the Saboulga Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the family in making arrangements remembering Steven's life. Online condolences may be made at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
