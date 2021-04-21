Joshua Lane "Tubby" Benson, 38, passed away Friday, April 02, 2021, at His residence in Ripley . Services will be on Saturday, April 24 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 24, 11 AM to 2 PM at Ripley Funeral Hone. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.