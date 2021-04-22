Joshua Lane "Tubby" Benson, 38, died tragically Friday evening, April 2, 2021 at his residence. Funeral Services for Tubby will be at 2 PM Saturday, April 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner. Tubby was born March 10, 1983 in Tupelo, MS and is the son of Larry Benson of Corinth and Becky Allen Bobo of Ripley. He received his education at Ripley High School and was employed in the receiving department of Ashley Furniture Corporation. An avid pro basketball fan, Tubby enjoyed his friends, drawing, painting and woodworking. "Piddlin" outside, working on cars and fishing were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be from 11 AM to2 PM Saturday at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his parents, Tubby is survived by two daughters, Maci and Emma Grace Benson, both of Ripley, two brothers, Brandon Benson (Wendy) of Amory and Jason Benson (Karen) of West Union, two nieces, Kayla and Anna Claire Benson, two nephews, Ethan and Taylor Tipton, a great niece, Ivy Jane Windham and the mother of his children, Penny Fowler. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Tubby's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.