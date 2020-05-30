Charles Otis Bentley, 76, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Fulton. He was born February 13, 1944 to the late Otis James Bentley and the late Faye Messer Bentley. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran where he received a Purple Heart. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #97, in Richmond. He retired from Mueller in 1999 after working there 21 years. He was a member of Disabled Veterans of Foreign Wars. Services will be 12:00 pm on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Haughton Memorial Cemetery in Amory. Visitation will be 9:00 till 11:00 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Patricia Bentley of Fulton; daughters: Charlene (Jeff) Lessard of Fulton and Elizabeth (Jose) Garcia of Dorsey; son, Chris (Sherry) Bentley of Shannon; granddaughter, Meagen (Kirby) Switzer of Fulton, grandson, Thomas (Amanda) Minor of Peaceful Valley, grandson, Jacob Minor of Fulton, grandson, Joey Garcia of Dorsey, granddaughter, Abbie Bentley of Shannon; great-granddaughters: Alexa-Rose Garcia and EmmaLyn Switzer; sisters: Carol (David) Patty of Leesburg, AL and Cathy Mayes of Centre, AL. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Rob Crane, Troy Bentley, and David Bentley, grandson, Cody Bentley Pallbearers will be Thomas Minor, Joey Garcia, Kirby Switzer, Michael Presley Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.