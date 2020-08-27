Virginia Cavender Benton, 90, met her Lord face to face on August 25, 2020. Born on July 29, 1930, in Greenwood Springs, MS, she was a daughter of the late Louis O. and Mary Key Cavender. Virginia grew up in a large family, attended school in Smithville, and later in life she worked hard and obtained her GED from a school in Florida. She continued her education and received her certified nursing assistant certification in Florida. Virginia was a very active woman who helped provide for her family. For over 50 years, she worked at the Amory Garment Factory as an Inspection Supervisor. After retirement, she continued to be involved and work. She worked for several years at the Amory Regional Museum where she was proud of her community's heritage. She also served the public while working at Pickle on the Hill Restaurant. She loved her family greatly and was blessed by God with two daughters and grandchildren whom she adored. An outgoing person, Virginia was a lively person who loved her Lord and her church family at First Baptist Church in Amory. She taught Training Union classes at church and was very involved with different activities at First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star and proudly received her 50 year pin in 2019. Sure in her faith and belief, Virginia was not hesitant to give her opinion on what she believed was correct. In her free time, she loved to go and listen to her nephews play bluegrass music. She liked to go to the VFW in Tupelo, and in addition to bluegrass, she also liked country and gospel music. She liked doing things with her Sunday school class members and some of her closest friends were Julie Randle and Mary Jean Hollis. A wonderful mother and grandmother, Virginia touched many lives throughout the years. She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughs. Her family is saddened at her passing, yet they know that she is with her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Benton; five grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Benton Chance; two sisters, Geneva Hathcock and Gladys Gilliland; and 9 brothers. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Bro. Jimmy McFatter will be officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please observe social distancing and wear a mask to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
