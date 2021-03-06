Berentis, Sally Ann

BILLINGS, MISSOURI - After a long and relentless battle with cancer, Sally Ann Berentis, 69, of Billings, Mo. entered the gates of Heaven in the early hours of December 31, 2020. Sally did not embrace death or even limitations because she loved life with her family too much. A single young mother, she left her meager beginnings in Pontotoc, Miss., with her four children and headed West to California in search of a brighter future. She found and married her husband, Andrew William Berentis. Although she struggled trying to make ends meet, her tightly-knit family embarked on a remarkable journey-learning life lessons through trial and error, but enjoying life together along the way. As each of her kids married and had children of their own, that journey became more exciting and fulfilling. Family was everything to Sally, and she enjoyed every single moment she had with them-whether she was teaching them how to cheat at Rook, dressing up for holiday parties (Oh, how she lived for those!), introducing them to her music, guessing lines and characters from movies and TV shows, making spontaneous trips to the casinos, or getting them to venture out with her on a road trip halfway across the country. She taught her children and grandchildren how to work hard and be successful as well as how to enjoy life and one another and how to never take life and each other for granted. She also taught them how to persevere in the face of adversity. When she left this world, she knew that she had created a strong legacy of grit and determination that would carry her children and grandchildren throughout their lives. Because they will constantly be reminded of her sage advice, her ability to create fun, her talent of making friends just by being her awesome self, and her power to find humor and laughter even in the darkest of times in each precious memory of her, that journey she began so many years ago will never end. She may not be with them physically, but they know that she will always be with them in spirit-still watching over them and rooting for them each step forward. Sally was an incredible life force and inspiration to everyone who knew her, but most of all she was an exceptional mother and grandmother who instilled in her family to never give up easily-to always live until you are satisfied with the mark you have made on the world and especially in the lives of those you cherish the most.
She was preceded in death by her youngest child, Raymond Allen Coker; six brothers, Charles Jr. “Top,” Nobe, Willie Cecil, Henry, Doc, and Jack Chambers; and three sisters, Lela Elrod, Mary Roberts, and Joyce Dyson.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Andrew William Berentis; her sons, Steven Anthony O’Bannon (Ann Marie) of Simi Valley, Calif. and Jeffrey Wayne O’Bannon (Michelle) of Billings, Mo.; her daughter, Margaret Ann Hunt (Larry) of Billings, Mo.; her daughter-in-law, Jessie Lee Coker (Raymond) of Billings, Mo.; her grandchildren, Michael Anthony O’Bannon (Nadine), Cameron Myles O’Bannon, Jeremiah Hunter O’Bannon, Charity Lynn O’Bannon, William Riley Hunt, Kelli Ann O’Bannon, Nathaniel Dean Hunt, Jeffrey Wayne O’Bannon, Jr., Kylie Corrina Coker, Kayla Jean Coker, and Charles Andrew Ray Coker; great-grandchildren, Anjalayna Rose O’Bannon and Kaydan Anthony O’Bannon; her friend “Soul Sister”-“Thelma & Louise”-casino hopping-best buddy, Pam “Cakes;” three brothers, James Benjamin “Benny” (Dean), Bobby Joe (Pat) Chambers, and Paul Wayne (Linda) Rowe; four sisters, Opal Grace “Pat” (Buddy) Young, Elsie Raines, Carolyn (Ed) Tate, and Jenny Hubbard (James Ward); and a special niece, Linda (Larry) Keith.
