Renee Marie Neil Berger, 56, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home in Fulton. She was born January 9, 1965 in New Orleans, LA. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, working on her computer, painting, her dream catchers and was known for being a great cook and having a very loving heart . Services will be private. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Joseph Berger of Fulton, 1 sister; Venus Marie (Raymond) Huffman of Fulton, Band 2 brothers; Eddie Liner, Jr. of Westwego, LA, and Lionel J. Neil of Fulton, 2 Godchildren; Daniel D. Keene of Houston, TX, and Haylee Faith Labit of New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her father, Elmore J. Neil. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
