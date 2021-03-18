Jermaine Berghuis, 34, passed away Monday, March 08, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday March 21, 2021 2pm at Restoration Worship Center. Visitation will be on Sunday March 21, 2021 from 12:30pm - 1:45pm at Restoration Worship Center. Arrangements are being handled by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.

