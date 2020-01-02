Betty Bernice Ballard, 80, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. She was born November 30, 1939 in Egypt, MS to Deward H. Ballard and Fannie Lou West Ballard. She grew up in Aberdeen, then moved to Detroit, Michigan where she worked as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. She later returned to Aberdeen and was a member of the Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Services will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Dave Dowdy officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one brother Jim Ballard of Aberdeen,MS; two nieces Lynda Woodard (Liddon) of Tallahassee, FL. and Sandra Helin (Wallace) of Austin, TX; and one nephew Rick Ballard (Barbara) of Troutville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pauline Ballard Frederick and one brother Deward H. Ballard, Jr. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com. Memorial contributions in her memory should be made to your favorite charity.
