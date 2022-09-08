Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Bonnie Sue Cooley Berry, 76, departed this life on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical after a brief illness. Born in Tupelo on November 9, 1945 to the late Preston Cooley and Irene Jarvis Cooley, Bonnie lived most of her life in this area. She graduated from Tupelo High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. She was employed for 30 years with South Central Bell Telephone, retiring as a frame technician. She attended Lakeview Baptist Church. Bonnie enjoyed her friends especially her Bunko group which met regularly. She was an avid reader and a major animal lover and loved her family. The family has chosen to observe a private family service. Condolences may be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Beth Smithey and husband, Tracy of Pontotoc; her son, Todd Jordan and wife, Christy of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Jordan Smithey (Varnadore), Jake Smithey, Jarvis Smithey, London Jordan, Harley Jordan and Jax Jordan; 3 great grandchildren, Covington, Charleston and Oxford; a niece, Phyllis Cooley Drope of Pontotoc; a nephew, Jeff Cooley of Tupelo; several cousins; a longtime family friend, Patsy Sanders and her bunko girls. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.