Charles Robert Berry, 86, resident of Nesbit, MS, passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 25, 2021 at MS Care Center in Corinth following an extended illness. A private family service in planned for Saturday, October 30. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Berry was born March 9, 1935 in Seattle, Washington, the son of the late Clarence and Rose Mattes Berry. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Olive Branch, proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a valued employee with The Boeing Company for 25 years. Mr. Berry will be remembered as a good provider for his family, enjoyed Facebook and was affectionately known as "Pa-Paw Charlie", the bus driver, to the Independence Middle School girls' basketball team. Survivors include his children, Barbara Berry, Robert Berry and Kib Berry, all of Seattle, WA and nine grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sons. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
