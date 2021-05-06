Hubert Berry, 63, passed away Sunday, May 02, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Redeemed Baptist Church, 1091 Three Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49507. Burial will follow at Garfield Park Cemetery, 2222 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary..

