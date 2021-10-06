Kenneth Ray Berry, 54, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born to Ardis and Annie Whitt Berry in Pontotoc county on September 19, 1967. He married Tina Williams Berry on February 14, 2006. He was a supervisor over cutting at Affordable Furniture in Pontotoc county. Services will be 3:00pm Friday, October 8, 2021 at Christian Rest Church. Bro. Donnie Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife of 15 years-Tina; two sons-Josh (Mallory) of Chattanooga, TN and Justin (Rachel) of Pontotoc; a daughter-Britany Berry, a traveling nurse, currently in Nashville, TN; step son-Chase Derrick (April) of Pontotoc; two step daughters-Brooke Flournoy (Shawn) of Pontotoc and Nicole Price (Jeremy) of Ecru; 18 precious grandchildren; two sisters-Barbara Fitts (Dempsey), Tammy Welch (Henry) both of Pontotoc, three brothers-Eugene Berry (Pam) of Guntown, George Berry (Mary) and Ricky Berry (Dorothy) both of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-his parents; two brothers-David and Ottis Berry; two sisters-Carol Aaron and Mary Fay Blackard. Pallbearers-Chase Derrick, Shawn Flournoy, Jeremy Price, Anthony Williams, Jared Williams and Bobby Hudson. Visitation-1:00pm until service time Friday, October 8, 2021 at the church.
