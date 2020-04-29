HOULKA -- Lee Aron Berry, 87, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence in Houlka. Services will be on a later date at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

