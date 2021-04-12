Mable Ruth Waldrop Berry, 95, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born September 27, 1925, to John Eston Waldrop and Lanie Bell Powell Waldrop. She was a graduate of Thaxton High School, and worked as a nurse in Pontotoc, MS before her marriage to Belton Eugene Berry on May 29, 1948. Mrs. Berry became a fulltime homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, needlework and bridge. She and Belton enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling throughout the county in their travel trailer. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Starkville. A family graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 3:00 PM, at Sand Springs Cemetery, in Pontotoc County, MS. Minister Clifton Curtis will conduct the service. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Berry Williamson (Jim) of Oak Ridge, TN, and a granddaughter, Valerie Henderson (Verlin) of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Loraine Graham, Bernis Graham and Melba Jean Russell; and two brothers, John Marlin Waldrop and John Eston Waldrop, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Children's Building Fund at First Baptist Church, 106 E. Lumpkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

