Ollie Lee Berry was born June 14, 1946 in Blue Mountain, MS to the late Ollie and Annie D. Boyd Berry. He departed this earthly life on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 73 years old. Ollie was affectionately known as "Flushy" and "The King." He was a believer in Christ, professed hope in Christ, and was baptized at an early age. He was an industrial worker for Double Cola, Mohasco, Hill Craft, and Tupelo Plywood. Ollie was an avid conversationalist who loved his family. He enjoyed playing the piano and being outdoors. Ollie leaves to cherish his memory four sisters: Betty Sue High and Emma Robinson of New Albany, MS, Ruby Pearl Berry of Pontotoc, MS, and Carolyn Louise Gray of Olive Branch, MS; one brother Larry (Kathy) Berry of New Albany, MS; and a host of relatives and friends. Ollie is preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Annie D. Boyd Berry, sister Mavis Berry, brother -in- laws Billy High and Minister Charles Gray, and nephew Jimmy Edwards Berry. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019, at Payton Mortuary from 1 pm to 6 pm, with family hour 5 pm - 6 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 12 pm at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Atkins Chapel Church Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
