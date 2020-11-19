R. B. Berry, 82, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. at College Hill Cemetery-Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3-5P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com.

