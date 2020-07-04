Susie Kaye Conner-Berry was born on June 13, 1954 in Chickasaw/Calhoun County to the late Brown and Olivia Conner. She departed this life on June 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Susie confessed a hope in Christ at an early age. She was a member of Gordan Chapel COGIC. In her late 20s she was baptized in JESUS name and became a member of Greater Emmanuel Temple Holiness Church (Pilgam Ridge) Houlka, MS where she remained faithfully until death. Susie loved to sing and to help others. That was her passion. She worked at Millie's Cafe, Shirt Factory, and Washington Furniture just to name a few. She was married to Walter Frank Berry. To this union five children were born: Walter Frank Berry Jr (who proceeds her in death), Derrick Berry, Letrenda Berry-Webb, Shalaunda Berry, and Stacey Berry. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Derrick Berry (Valaire) of Pontotoc, MS, Letrenda Berry-Webb, Shalaunda Berry, and Stacey Berry all of Houlka, MS; Fourteen grandchildren: Lykeria Berry of Birmingham, AL, Angel Townsend of Murfreeboro, TN, Otempia Webb-Butler (Jaquan) of Huntsville, AL, RoCarion Webb, and Emeri Webb of Houston, MS, Shamarj Berry and A'memori Holesome of Houlka, MS, Janayja Naugle, Talen Berry, Javoris Berry, Janice Berry, all of Pontotoc, MS, Lalieke Gordon and Kadasia Berry of Tupelo, MS, and Sekaiya Buchanan of Houlka, MS; Five great-grandchildren Trenton Pulliam and Peyton Cullens of Murfreeboro, TN, Sophia Butler, Aaron Butler, and Natalie Butler of Huntsville, AL; One sister: Betty Atkinson of Houlka, MS; One brother: James Conner of Vardaman, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. One sister proceeds her in death: Betty Ann Beaty and one special aunt that raised her, Eula Mae Bean-Wilson, also proceeds her in death. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Graveside service will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
